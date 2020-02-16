Bradwell, Sheila J. EAST GREENBUSH Sheila J. Bradwell, 71 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Albany on July 23, 1948, Sheila was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Bolaski) Bradwell. She was the devoted mother of Christopher B. Turcotte; and loving sister of Rosemary (Charles) Hall, James Bradwell, Carol Bradwell and the late George Bradwell Jr., who predeceased her; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sheila resided in the Capital District area most of her life. She was a graduate of Cardinal McClosky High School, class of 1966. Sheila was employed by the State of New York for over 35 years as a senior medical conduct investigator. Sheila was a member of Brain Injury Association. She was a passionate advocate and leader for those with brain injuries and disabilities. Sheila was a wonderful mother to her son and she loved animals. She was a gifted and successful artist designing greeting cards and jewelry. Sheila was a lover of movies, especially old time films. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, please check the website in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brain Injury Association or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020