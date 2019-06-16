Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila M. Aja. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Aja, Sheila M. GLENMONT Sheila M. Aja, age 88 of Glenmont, New York formerly of Crystal River and Homosassa, Fla. and Valley Stream, N.Y. died suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Sheila and her brother Bruce were born and raised by a single mother in London, England. Her lifelong feistiness was probably attributed to living through the London Blitz during World War II and being evacuated to a stranger's home during Operation Pied Piper. Since a young age she fended for herself, spoke up for herself and was the strong one that others relied on. After putting herself through nursing school she decided to come to the United States where she worked at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn and fell in love during a blind date with Charles Aja. They settled down in the suburbs of Long Island and raised a family where she continued to work as a visiting nurse. She spent her retirement years in Florida. She is predceased by her husband, Charles; brother, Bruce; and will be remembered with great love by her son, Stephen and his wife Shan Iwanicki; daughter. Louise DeCandia and son-in-law, Robert DeCandia; and adored grandson, Andrew. School concerts, plays, award ceremonies and even First Robotics Contests were all dutifully attended by Granny. Sheila was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Delmar. Sheila will always be remembered as a woman who never shied away from speaking her mind, standing up for what's right and believing in the power of women. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer and an announcement will be made beforehand. Donations to the South End Children's Cafe in her honor are appreciated.







Aja, Sheila M. GLENMONT Sheila M. Aja, age 88 of Glenmont, New York formerly of Crystal River and Homosassa, Fla. and Valley Stream, N.Y. died suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Sheila and her brother Bruce were born and raised by a single mother in London, England. Her lifelong feistiness was probably attributed to living through the London Blitz during World War II and being evacuated to a stranger's home during Operation Pied Piper. Since a young age she fended for herself, spoke up for herself and was the strong one that others relied on. After putting herself through nursing school she decided to come to the United States where she worked at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn and fell in love during a blind date with Charles Aja. They settled down in the suburbs of Long Island and raised a family where she continued to work as a visiting nurse. She spent her retirement years in Florida. She is predceased by her husband, Charles; brother, Bruce; and will be remembered with great love by her son, Stephen and his wife Shan Iwanicki; daughter. Louise DeCandia and son-in-law, Robert DeCandia; and adored grandson, Andrew. School concerts, plays, award ceremonies and even First Robotics Contests were all dutifully attended by Granny. Sheila was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Delmar. Sheila will always be remembered as a woman who never shied away from speaking her mind, standing up for what's right and believing in the power of women. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer and an announcement will be made beforehand. Donations to the South End Children's Cafe in her honor are appreciated. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close