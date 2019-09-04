|
|
Rapp, Sheila M. LATHAM Sheila Rapp, 74 of Latham, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her family. Born in the Bronx on August 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John and Anne Moloney. She was the loving wife of Wayne Rapp with whom she has been with for 46 years. She was a loving mother to Charles (Rachel) Rapp, Curtis Rapp, Cindy (Ross) Bonesteel, Mark (Lisa) Rapp, and Lisa (Michael) Rapp. Sheila was a cherished grandmother to six grandchildren, Desiree, Tyler, Alexander, Evan, Ian, and Emily. Sheila was raised in New York City and as a young adult moved to the Adirondacks with her best friend Carol Ann (Gartland) Rapp. Sheila's kind spirit became well known in her community as she worked a myriad of jobs. While working at Adirondack Publishing, she met Wayne, her future husband. Wayne had heard from his late brother Ralph that he needed to meet the fiery redhead who sold advertising at the publishing house. It was also during this time that she met her friend, Betty Reininger, who remains a dear friend of the family. Sheila moved to Latham with Wayne and created a beautiful family. She was an active volunteer at the St. Ambrose Church food bank for many years and a supporter of multiple charities throughout the region. She loved traveling, boating, camping, and family activities. An avid boater, she made many trips over the years to include the Bahamas, the Carolinas, Chesapeake Bay, St. Lawrence River, and the Great Lakes. Always going above and beyond for her family, Sheila ensured the holidays, specifically the Fourth of July and Christmas, were nothing less than extravagant. Summer holidays for the Rapp's were always made fabulous at their compound on the Schroon River. After her retirement she enjoyed trips with Wayne to their winter home in Tampa. Sheila, predeceased by her siblings, John Moloney and Anne Adams, is also survived by her dedicated niece Ellie Anne (Walter) Wilson. Additionally, she leaves behind multiple loving nieces, nephews, and cousins from New York, the Lion Mountain area, New England, Iowa, and Ireland. She also leaves behind many precious and significant friendships from throughout her life. Family and friends are invited to express their condolences on Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019