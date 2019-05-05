Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila M. (McCann) Russo. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Memorial service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Russo, Sheila M. (McCann) COLONIE Sheila M. Russo (McCann), age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green Nursing Home in Cohoes, N.Y. Born December 19, 1926 in Albany, Sheila was a lifelong resident of the Capital District (Colonie) and worked for the Davis Acoustical Corp in Troy, N.Y. until her retirement in 1992. In retirement, Sheila was an active member of the Colonie Village Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by her son Scott and his wife Barbara of New London, N.H.; daughter Patricia (Wetzel) and husband Paul of Richmond, Va., along with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister Lorraine Martin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack); daughter Jacqueline; and sister Marcia (Murphy). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. where friends and family are welcome to celebrate Sheila's life with luncheon and refreshments to follow. The family is especially grateful to the entire staff at the Eddy Village Green for their love and attentive care during her last few years.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205. To leave the family a special message please visit







Russo, Sheila M. (McCann) COLONIE Sheila M. Russo (McCann), age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green Nursing Home in Cohoes, N.Y. Born December 19, 1926 in Albany, Sheila was a lifelong resident of the Capital District (Colonie) and worked for the Davis Acoustical Corp in Troy, N.Y. until her retirement in 1992. In retirement, Sheila was an active member of the Colonie Village Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by her son Scott and his wife Barbara of New London, N.H.; daughter Patricia (Wetzel) and husband Paul of Richmond, Va., along with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister Lorraine Martin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack); daughter Jacqueline; and sister Marcia (Murphy). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. where friends and family are welcome to celebrate Sheila's life with luncheon and refreshments to follow. The family is especially grateful to the entire staff at the Eddy Village Green for their love and attentive care during her last few years.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205. To leave the family a special message please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close