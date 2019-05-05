Russo, Sheila M. (McCann) COLONIE Sheila M. Russo (McCann), age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green Nursing Home in Cohoes, N.Y. Born December 19, 1926 in Albany, Sheila was a lifelong resident of the Capital District (Colonie) and worked for the Davis Acoustical Corp in Troy, N.Y. until her retirement in 1992. In retirement, Sheila was an active member of the Colonie Village Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by her son Scott and his wife Barbara of New London, N.H.; daughter Patricia (Wetzel) and husband Paul of Richmond, Va., along with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister Lorraine Martin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack); daughter Jacqueline; and sister Marcia (Murphy). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. where friends and family are welcome to celebrate Sheila's life with luncheon and refreshments to follow. The family is especially grateful to the entire staff at the Eddy Village Green for their love and attentive care during her last few years.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205. To leave the family a special message please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019