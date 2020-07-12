O' Brien, Sheila Mary TROY Sheila Mary O' Brien, 58, passed away unexpectedly July 7, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Paul and Maryalice (Healy) O'Brien. Sheila attended private school in Albany, Pinewoods Center for the Disabled in Troy, and Troy public schools. She was born with developmental disabilities later identified as Rett's Syndrome. Sheila was a valued member of the Rensselaer County ARC community at Brunswick Center Services for 34 years. She was known for her pleasant disposition. Sheila had a life long love of music and a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed family get togethers, birthday parties, and all activities involving food. Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Maryalice O'Brien-Smith and Owen E. Smith of Guilderland; her sister, Laurel O'Brien Dawson of Radcliffe, Ky.; her niece, Katie Dawson of Monroe, La.; her stepsister, Claire (David) Smith of Brussels, Belgium; her best friend, Chad Roose of Mechanicville; and many Healy and O'Brien cousins. Sheila was predeceased by her father, Paul W. O'Brien; and her brother, Frank J. O'Brien. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services have taken place at Sacred Heart Church in Troy. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Donations in Sheila's memory to Brunswick Center Services, 4015 NY-2, Troy, NY 12180 would be appreciated.