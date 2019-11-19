Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Biddle, Sheila Reeve LOUDONVILLE Sheila Reeve Biddle, 68, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was born in Meshoppen, Pa. on September 15, 1951, the beloved daughter of Anna May Decker Reeve of Sayre, Pa. and the late Charles Calvin Reeve Jr. Sheila was raised in Towanda, Pa. and was a 1969 graduate of Towanda High School. She later graduated from the Arnot Ogden Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Elmira, N.Y. Upon graduation, she moved to the Albany area to take a position at Albany Memorial Hospital as a radiologic technologist. That is where she met her late husband Peter and where she worked for many years. She later was employed by Capital Imaging Associates in Cropseyville, and by Clifton Park Advanced Imaging. She was also a homemaker raising her two daughters. Sheila was very involved with the Girl Scouts of America as a troop leader and volunteer. She enjoyed sewing and spending time at her summer home on Forest Lake in Grafton. She also served as the president of the Forest Lake Park Club Association. She was predeceased by her dear late husband, Peter Weber Biddle, who died on November 17, 2016. Survivors in addition to her mother Anna May Reeve include two loving daughters, Alison B. (Brett) Branco of Brightwaters, Long Island, N.Y. and Lisa A. (Edgar Steele) Biddle of Alexandria, Va.; four cherished grandchildren, Elsa and Claire Branco, Eleanor and Calvin Steele; one brother, Charles Calvin "Benny" Reeve III of Sayre, Pa. She is also survived by a large extended family. Relatives and friends may call at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Friday, November 22, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Camp Little Notch, 110 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or







