Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 Funeral 10:30 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church Latham , NY Interment Following Services Saratoga National Cemetery Obituary

Santini, Sheila COLONIE Sheila Alice Murray Santini, 80, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home at the Beltrone Living Center. Born in Troy on December 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Francis and Clara Irene Bowen Murray. Sheila was raised in Watervliet and graduated from St. Patrick's Grammar School and the Academy of the Holy Names in Albany. She later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College and the University at Albany with a bachelor's degree in social work. She was employed by the N.Y. Telephone Co. in staff education, opened and operated a day care center at Hudson Valley Community College for several years and most recently was employed by the N.Y.S. Governor's Office of Employee Relations where she helped setup many day care centers across New York State. Sheila resided in Latham most of her life and was involved with the PTA at Boght Hills Elementary School and Shaker High School. She was the president of the Tenants Association at Beltrone Living Center and also lobbied for AARP. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. She was the wife of the late John J. Santini; mother of John J. Santini Jr. of Louisville, Colo., Louis A. (Hilary) Santini of Seattle, Wash., Christopher M. (Karen) Santini of Sammamish, Wash. and Matthew W. Santini of Firestone, Colo.; grandmother of Ella, Aidan, Oliver and Matthew Santini; sister of Claire F. Murray of Niskayuna and William F. (Irene) Murray of Latham; aunt of William (Cheri) Murray and David (Annkathrin) Murray. The funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and at 11:15 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202. Condolence book at







