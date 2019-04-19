Rein, Dr. Sheldon SLINGERLANDS Dr. Sheldon Rein, 89 of Slingerlands, died on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Dr. Rein was born in Brooklyn and was a graduate of New York University as well as the NYU Dental School. He practiced dentistry in the New York City area and later became the assistant director of Dental Review and Evaluation for the State of New York. Dr. Rein was a member of Temple Israel in Albany. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Vivian Moskowitz Rein. Adored father of Lynn Greenspan and her husband Barry of Chester Springs, Pa., Sharon Kerdasha and her husband Scott of Wallington, N.J. and Debra Renner of Naples, Fla. Cherished grandfather of Elise Renner, Molly, Noah and Daniel Greenspan. Services in the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, N.Y. on Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to remember Dr. Rein in a special way may make a memorial donation to either the Rabbi David Eligberg Discretionary Fund at Temple Israel 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit leivnememorialchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Sheldon Rein.
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2019