Cavotta-Trifiletti-Roux, Shelly Ann LATHAM Shelly Ann Cavotta-Trifiletti-Roux, 52, passed away on April 10, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Shelly was born on January 15, 1967, as the daughter of Ted Cavotta and Patricia Barr. She attended and graduated from Shaker High School in 1985 with high honors. She worked for Schenectady County Public Health for the better part of her life helping others in the community. Shelly was known by her loved ones for always having an open heart for those in need. She was unconditionally loved by her children in every aspect of life. Her legacy will continue with her children, daughters, Brittney Trifiletti and Katlin Trifiletti, son James Trifiletti, stepdaughter Briana, and stepson Christopher; niece Nikki Chuley; father Ted Cavotta; stepfather Orin Barr; sister Kimberly DeVoe; and grandson Kaiden Trifiletti. Shelly's wake will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.







