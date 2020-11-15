Tracy, Shelly M. WYNANTSKILL Shelly M. Tracy, 52, passed away on November 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Joan Chapman and the late Ernest DePasquale. Shelly graduated from Troy High School, class of 1986 and Russell Sage College, receiving her bachelor's degree in science. Shelly was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion, Post 1489 in Wynantskill, she enjoyed camping, the New York Giants, hanging with her friends, and she loved to help anyone in need. In addition to her mother Joan, she is survived by her daughters, Andrea Catone of Averill Park and Michelle (Mehmet) Guler of Albany; her grandson, Trystan Sherry; her siblings, Stephen (Lisa) DePasquale, M.D. of Tennessee, Nicole DePasquale of Athens and Seth DePasquale of Kentucky; her longtime companion Steve Bowes; also survived by several nieces and nephews and her faithful canine family, Bella, Shamus and Rocky. She was predeceased by her husband Kevin Tracy; her father Ernest DePasquale; and her nephews, Nicholas DePasquale and Nick Castle. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday, November 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please note that facial covering, social distancing and funeral home occupancy limitations must be followed. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
.