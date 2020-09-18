Burris, Shelly R. SCOTIA Shelly R. Burris, 52, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and best friend. Shelly was born in Albany, daughter of the late Richard Christie and Pamela Lacey Christie of Colonie. Shelly was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter and friend. She wouldn't allow her longtime battle with the NF2 disorder get in the way of her living life on her terms. She lived every day of her life with tremendous grace, courage and resilience. Shelly is survived by her loving husband Brian A. Burris Sr.; her children, Zachary, Kyra Pearl and stepson Brian Jr.; her brother, David Christie (Liz); her sister, Sabrina Ross (Ken); her niece, Cashelle; nephews, Justin, Anthony and Jon; uncles, Rick Lacey and Alan Christie; three grandchildren, River, Ronen and Remy; grandniece, Sophie; and her dear friend, Melonie Pratt. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, T. Lorraine Lacey. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please give a memorial contributions in memory of Shelly to Neurofibromatosis Northeast at https://nfnortheast.org/
