Sheneka L. (Ford) Stumon

  • " want to say thank you for being apart of my life and being..."
    - Zakyah Marable
  • "To Scharry, Ronny and the Family Sorry for your loss! My..."
    - TIFFANY ADAMS
  • "Stumon & Ford Families, Sheneka was one of the sweetest..."
    - Geraldine Alexander
  • "My condolences to the Stumon family and all Sheneka's..."
    - Meredith G
  • "To Shelly, Ricky and Family, so sorry for your loss. My..."
    - Sandra Ford
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Empire Christian Center
205 Washington Ave Ext.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Stumon, Sheneka L. (Ford) ALBANY Sheneka L. Stumon (Ford), age 40 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany surrounded by family and close friends Neka is survived by her husband, Ronny De'von Stumon; her most amazing daughter, Kyleigh Stumon; her parents, Shelly and Winthrop Ford Sr.; eight siblings, Scharry, Winthrop Jr., Stephanie, Shannon, Trevor Sr., Markus, Shawn and Shelly Ford, and close family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Empire Christian Center, 205 Washington Ave Ext., Albany NY 12205.

Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 10, 2019
