Sheneka L. (Ford) Stumon

Stumon, Sheneka L. (Ford) ALBANY Sheneka L. Stumon (Ford), age 40 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany surrounded by family and close friends Neka is survived by her husband, Ronny De'von Stumon; her most amazing daughter, Kyleigh Stumon; her parents, Shelly and Winthrop Ford Sr.; eight siblings, Scharry, Winthrop Jr., Stephanie, Shannon, Trevor Sr., Markus, Shawn and Shelly Ford, and close family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Empire Christian Center, 205 Washington Ave Ext., Albany NY 12205.

Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 10, 2019
