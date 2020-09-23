1/
Shereta Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shereta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardner, Shereta CASTLETON Shereta Gardner, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Cora Hammond. Shereta was predeceased by her husband Francis Gardner. She is survived by her six children and their families. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shereta's church, Christian & Missionary Church, 275 Schodack Dr., Castleton-on-Hudson, NY, 12033. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved