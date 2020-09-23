Gardner, Shereta CASTLETON Shereta Gardner, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Cora Hammond. Shereta was predeceased by her husband Francis Gardner. She is survived by her six children and their families. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shereta's church, Christian & Missionary Church, 275 Schodack Dr., Castleton-on-Hudson, NY, 12033. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com