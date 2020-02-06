Mallery, Sherman "Yankee" BERNE Sherman "Yankee" Mallery, 80 of Berne, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Sherman was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Evelyn (Heitzman) Mallery. Sherman is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Remy) Polacinski and Holly Clark; his sister, Adaline (Richard) Riddell; and his brother, Leonard Mallery Jr.. Many grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, and many biker friends also survive. Besides his parents, Sherman was predeceased by his brother Robert Mallery. Relatives and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Prayers will be offered on Monday, February 10, at 1 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Please assemble directly at the cemetery on Monday by 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020