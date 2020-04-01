Shapiro, Sherry (Greene) COLONIE Sherry (Greene) Shapiro, age 77, died peacefully at home in Albany on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born Sherry Janet Greene on April 5, 1942, in the Bronx to the late Nathan and Regina Greene. After graduating from Hunter College in 1963, Sherry worked as a high school teacher in the Brooklyn school system before moving to the Albany area to marry and start her family. She had resided in the same home in Colonie for most of her adult life and worked as a Mary Kay beauty consultant until retiring approximately 15 years ago. Sherry was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady and a regular at services throughout the year. She will be especially remembered for her willingness to help others where she could - always meaning well - and as a loyal friend wanting the best for those around her. Sherry was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Barry Lashin. Survivors include her sons, Todd (Kristin) Shapiro of Syracuse and Scott (Deanna) Shapiro of Latham; grandchildren, Joseph of Fayetteville, Alyson of Syracuse, Zachary of Latham, and Jacob of Latham; brother Eric (Vivian) Greene of San Francisco; companion Richard Leighton; and former husband Ron Shapiro. Due to current pandemic circumstances, service and burial will be private on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Memorial contributions are welcome at the Capital District Humane Association, P.O. Box 1130, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or cdha.net. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020