Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Niarchos, Sheryl "Sherry" Vener FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Sheryl "Sherry" Vener Niarchos, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, and formerly of Albany, passed away on August 4, 2019, at Miami Jewish Health, at the age of 68. Sherry was predeceased by her mother, Belle Walkenbrite Vener; father, Raymond Vener; brother Jay Vener; and her three Whippets, Kelso, Ruffian, and Alydar. Sherry is survived by her husband, George M. Niarchos; brother, Barry (Maureen) Vener; niece, Jennifer (Michael) Weiner; and nephew, Jordan (Luisa) Vener. Sherry graduated from St. Agnes School for Girls in Albany, and later graduated from Wheelock College in Boston. Sherry and George were high school sweethearts, lovers, best friends, and soulmates - inseparable for the last 50 years, and married for 42. They never addressed each other by their names; they called each other Boonie, BooBoo, Boo. They moved to Boston together for college and stayed on for another five great years before relocating to Fort Lauderdale. They reminisced about the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival that they attended while in high school. Sherry was an accomplished interior designer, producing projects throughout Florida and the Bahamas. Her favorite project was designing the architecture, interior design, and landscaping for their Bahamian home. She enjoyed snorkeling, kayaking, boating, and welcoming all the "Potcake" dogs of the settlement into her Bahamian home. Travel was a big part of their lives. France and Italy were their favorites, for the food and wine, as much as the experience. Sherry's Boonie was by her side, holding and kissing her till her last breath. A celebration of Sherry's beautiful life with family and friends is being arranged. Expressions may be directed to: 1014 Southeast 5th Court, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 33301.



Niarchos, Sheryl "Sherry" Vener FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Sheryl "Sherry" Vener Niarchos, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, and formerly of Albany, passed away on August 4, 2019, at Miami Jewish Health, at the age of 68. Sherry was predeceased by her mother, Belle Walkenbrite Vener; father, Raymond Vener; brother Jay Vener; and her three Whippets, Kelso, Ruffian, and Alydar. Sherry is survived by her husband, George M. Niarchos; brother, Barry (Maureen) Vener; niece, Jennifer (Michael) Weiner; and nephew, Jordan (Luisa) Vener. Sherry graduated from St. Agnes School for Girls in Albany, and later graduated from Wheelock College in Boston. Sherry and George were high school sweethearts, lovers, best friends, and soulmates - inseparable for the last 50 years, and married for 42. They never addressed each other by their names; they called each other Boonie, BooBoo, Boo. They moved to Boston together for college and stayed on for another five great years before relocating to Fort Lauderdale. They reminisced about the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival that they attended while in high school. Sherry was an accomplished interior designer, producing projects throughout Florida and the Bahamas. Her favorite project was designing the architecture, interior design, and landscaping for their Bahamian home. She enjoyed snorkeling, kayaking, boating, and welcoming all the "Potcake" dogs of the settlement into her Bahamian home. Travel was a big part of their lives. France and Italy were their favorites, for the food and wine, as much as the experience. Sherry's Boonie was by her side, holding and kissing her till her last breath. A celebration of Sherry's beautiful life with family and friends is being arranged. Expressions may be directed to: 1014 Southeast 5th Court, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 33301. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close