Robinson, Sherylanne Gilbert COHOES Sherylanne Gilbert Robinson, 63, of Cohoes passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecila Collier Gilbert. She was a crossing guard for the City of Cohoes for 18 years at Vliet Blvd. and Platt Street. She belonged to the Lionheart Manor Neighborhood Watch. Wife of John (Rich) Robinson, Cohoes. Mother of Stacy Robinson (Ronald Demshick) Rexford, Matthew (Lisa) Robinson, Cohoes and Brittany (Elizabeth) Robinson, Cohoes. Grandmother of Madison, Lillian, Travis, Kara, Kathren, John and Airon. Also survived by her beloved dog Cheswick and cousins. Funeral Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Friends who wish to remember Sherylanne in a special way may donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Menands in her memory.