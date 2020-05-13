Row, Shirl A. NASSAU Shirl A. Row, 77 of Nassau, passed away at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie on May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Pirozzi. Shirl was passionate about her religion, loved taking care of her plants and enjoyed crocheting. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and gave her immense joy. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Thomas Rowe. She is survived by her sons, Sheldon (Judy) Rowe and Chevis Rowe; daughters, Roberta (Scott) Bennett, Letitia (Michael) Bradbury, Jevinne Rowe and Lahoma Rowe (Roger Tucker). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachery, Letitia, Matthew, Hollie, Serena, Ryley, Emily, Andrew, Kadin, Aaliyah and Elijah. Shirl will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. A memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.