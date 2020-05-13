Shirl A. Row
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Row, Shirl A. NASSAU Shirl A. Row, 77 of Nassau, passed away at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie on May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Pirozzi. Shirl was passionate about her religion, loved taking care of her plants and enjoyed crocheting. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and gave her immense joy. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Thomas Rowe. She is survived by her sons, Sheldon (Judy) Rowe and Chevis Rowe; daughters, Roberta (Scott) Bennett, Letitia (Michael) Bradbury, Jevinne Rowe and Lahoma Rowe (Roger Tucker). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachery, Letitia, Matthew, Hollie, Serena, Ryley, Emily, Andrew, Kadin, Aaliyah and Elijah. Shirl will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. A memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was always friendly and kind .
Darlene MEPPEN
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darlene MEPPEN
May 12, 2020
Sitting here missing and thinking of you. Still cant believe that you are not with us anymore love you
Sheldon rowe
Son
May 12, 2020
missing you mom sitting here thinking about you.can not believe that we could not talk to you on the phone to hear your voice
Sheldon
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved