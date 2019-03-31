Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirlee H. Kendall. View Sign

Kendall, Shirlee H. SLINGERLANDS Shirlee H. Kendall, 88, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna Mae (Welch) Ungerman. Shirlee was lifelong resident of the area. Shirlee owned Shrilee and Sue's Salon of Delmar and later owned Shirlee's Salon of Slingerlands. She also worked at Hannaford in Voorheesville after she retired. Shirlee enjoyed spending time with family, visiting Saratoga Race Track and the Casino and socializing with her many friends. Shirlee has a propensity for telling the truth, regardless of what others thought and it was a quality that will be dearly missed by many. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; enjoyed trips with her sister June and living life to its fullest. Shirlee loved to cook and get her family together for the holidays. She will be fondly remembered by those who had the privilege to know and love her. She is survived by her children, Gail DeViddio, Keith Kendall, Bruce Kendall, and Gary Kendall (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Connie Kendall; grandchildren, Terri Moretti (Eugene), Joanna Spegowski (Edward), Tracy Welton (Joshua), Travis Kendall, Karissa Kendall, and Jason Kendall; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Blake, Chase, Isabelle, Eddie, and Parker; sister, June White; her dear friend, Carole Broadwater, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service will begin at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held privately in Memory Gardens. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit







