Anderson, Shirley A. SPEIGLETOWN Shirley A. Anderson, 89, formerly of Speigletown and Troy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green surrounded by her family. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Louise VanNorden Moore. After raising her six children, Shirley was employed at the former Leonard Hospital in Troy from which she retired. She was a member of the Raymertown Senior Citizens. She was an Elvis fan, enjoyed bingo, bowling, roller skating, senior trips, shopping and scratch offs and especially 500 Rummy. She was the longtime companion of the late Charles Spall; and is survived by her children, Diane O'Brien (late David Collett), Deborah Warner (Matthew) of Troy, Fred Anderson (Jill) of Melrose, Darlene Seymour (Fred) of Troy, Donna Muir (Jay) of Easton and Dawn Signoracci (Bob) of Troy. She was the sister of George Moore (Olive) of Schaghticoke and the late Alice Torpey and Donald Moore. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chrissy, Deanne, Matthew Jr., Ryan, Alyse, Mac, Sarah, Megan, Jayme, Madison and the late Jason; and 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Community Hospice and the staff of House 14 at the Eddy Village Green. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020