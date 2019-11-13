Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Arceneaux. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Living Water Christian Family Fellowship Church 14462 Rte. 9W Ravena , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Arceneaux, Shirley A. RAVENA Shirley A. Fieseher Arceneaux, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Terrace of Beverwyck in Slingerlands. Shirley had worked for the former Sterling - Winthrop Co. and in 1989 retired from Key Bank in Ravena after many years of service. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge with her friends and jigsaw puzzles. Shirley loved her family and her many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Her faith was very strong and guided her through life in all she did. Survivors include her children, Joel (Ani) Arceneaux, Jeff (Wendy) Arceneaux and Jan (Carver) Laraway; grandchildren, George J. (Jillian) McHugh and Hailey Lynn Arceneaux; sisters, Audrey Diacetis and Edith Cox; brother, George C. Fieseher; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks from the family goes out to the staff and her many friends at the Beverwyck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Living Water Christian Family Fellowship Church, 14462 Rte. 9W, Ravena. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.







