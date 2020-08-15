Bohl, Shirley A. GLENMONT Shirley A. (Ladd) Bohl, 89, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Albany on September 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thyril L. and Mildred (Schmitter) Ladd. Shirley graduated from Albany High School in 1948 and always enjoyed planning and participating in her class reunions. She was a longtime member of Third Reformed Church in Albany and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved pets, especially dogs, music, reading and watching baseball, both the Yankees and Mets. However, her biggest joy in life was her family. She was delighted to have been able to celebrate her 70th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, John Calvin "Cal" Bohl. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her son, Daniel E. Bohl.Survivors include her husband Cal; son, John C. Bohl Jr., and wife Kathleen M. Bohl; brother Thyril L. Ladd Jr. and wife Beverly; sister Carol E. Raymond; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Shirley's dedicated team of private home health aides and the wonderful people at Community Hospice for all of their care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed for all services. Those who wish may send a remembrance in her name to Third Reformed Church, 20 Ten Eyck Ave., Albany, NY, 12209 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com