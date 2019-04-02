Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Colarusso. View Sign

Colarusso, Shirley A. TROY Shirley Ann "Byo" Colarusso, a long-time resident of Troy, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Troy on March 5, 1935, she was the daughter of Chester Ferdinand Baker and Catherine "Kay" Quell. Shirley worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor for many years. After the State, she worked as an executive secretary at John V. Warren Incorporated. She was also co-owner of The (Mickey's) Mouse Trap restaurant in Latham for 26 years. The restaurant, featured in the recent Times Union article as "Gone by not forgotten: Restaurants that we miss," was often likened to a modern day Cheers because it was family-run restaurant with a large group of regulars, and "everyone knew their name." Shirley was an avid dog lover, reader, and foodie. She was also known as the "movie buff." She was predeceased by her husband Michael "Mickey Cog" Colarusso after 48 years of marriage; and her beloved son Scott W. Colarusso. She had many dear friends, to include her predeceased friend of 65 years, Joyce Ziter; and predeceased adopted grandson Christopher (CMS III) Sifka. Known as Byo to her family and many friends, she was an incredibly loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Byo is survived by her children, Teri-Kay Colarusso (Axel Herrmannsdoerfer), Tracee Colarusso (Tony Ragosta), and Michael (Karen) Colarusso; her grandchildren, Kay-Leigh Stacy, Tori Colarusso (Hugh Tripoli), Jamie Stacy (Peter Sahajian), Bella Colarusso, and Julie Herrmannsdoerfer; and adopted grandchildren, Chris and Jenn Sifka, Alex Huber, and Matthew "Matty" Sifka, as well as many dear friends and loved ones. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Shirley was a consistent supporter of ASPCA, donating into the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at







294 Whiteview Road

Wynantskill , NY 12198

