Davis, Shirley A. HALFMOON Shirley A. Davis, age 83 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born on August 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Genevieve Drexel. Shirley worked in the cafeteria for Shenendehowa Central Schools, a few area brokers, and last worked as an administrative secretary at St. Pius X in Loudonville. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, sewing, and completing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Julianne) Davis, Scott (Robyn) Davis, and Michael (Micki) Davis; and her grandchildren, Erica, Christopher, Lauren, and Natalie. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Thursday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to StJude.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019