Fusco, Shirley A. (Briger) COLONIE Shirley A. (Briger) Fusco entered into eternal life on June 24, 2019. Born in Glenmont and raised in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Anna Mae Murray Briger De Varennes and William Briger. Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Antonio R. Fusco, Sr. Shirley was predeceased by her devoted and beloved daughter, Rosanne Barkman (Larry); and is survived by her beloved sons, Antonio R. Fusco, Jr. (Kathleen) and Michael Fusco (Karen). She was grandmother of Shannon Lynne Powers, Jaime (Adam) Michelucci, Tony T. Fusco, Joseph M. Fusco (Heidi), Toni C. Fusco, and Salvatore M. Fusco; and great-grandmother of Jillian Michelucci and Kiara Rose Fusco. Shirley worked for 25 years with Albany County Social Services, Albany County Nursing Home and Ann Lee Home, and she belonged to the Colonie Elks 2192 Auxiliary. She is predeceased by her sisters, Venita Pologa and Sister Ann Evon Briger CSJ of Albany, Helen Newton of Sheffield, Mass., and Donna Bryant. The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of Mercy for their genuine compassion and devoted care of Shirley. Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019