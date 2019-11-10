Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Gallup Glass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glass, Shirley Gallup ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Shirley A. Gallup Glass, 82, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Saddleback Memorial Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Robert Gallup and Lillian Bauer Gallup and was a 1954 graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany. She started her working career at the New York Telephone Company in Albany and was later transferred to Syracuse where she married and raised a family. Shirley loved to travel the world and during her life saw much of it. When not traveling, she would enjoy her afternoons with a "Mocha with whip" at Starbucks. She was active in many social and service organizations, including as a member and past president of Professional Secretaries International on both the state and local levels in New York and Miami, The La Jolla Republican Woman's Federation, docent at the Darlington House for the La Jolla Social Service League, and as a volunteer at Jackson Memorial and South Miami Hospital. A competitive pairs dance roller-skater, Shirley was a state of Florida silver medalist, and loved ballroom dancing. She owned three businesses, was a poet and author, and wrote and directed a musical play which was performed in three different cities to raise money for charities. Shirley was the beloved mother of Sally H. Arcuri (Thomas) of Rome, N.Y., Keith B. Sobol (Barbara Gold) of Granby, Colo., Michele A. Sobol (George Dawson), of Aliso Viejo, Calif. and Holly M. Lewis (James) of Miami, Fla. She was the grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of seven. She is also survived by her sister and best friend Jean R. Kinnicutt of Menands, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Stephan Granacki; her brother-in-law Clement Kinnicutt; and a nephew Michael Kinnicutt. A memorial service and scattering of ashes will be in Miami, Fla. on Monday, January 13, 2020. All are welcome to attend. Those wishing to remember Shirley and her family in a special way may send contributions to , or a . Condolences at



