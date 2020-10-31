1/1
Shirley A. Genier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genier, Shirley A. HALFMOON Shirley A. Genier, 82 of Merry Hill Lane, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born on July 10, 1938, in Champlain, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn St. Andrews Mayo. Evelyn retired as a bus driver for Folmsbee Inc. in Troy after many years of service. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary for the Halfmoon Fire Dept., the Troy CYO and the Cohoes Community Center. Evelyn was a Bingo enthusiast and enjoyed many games of chance. She loved camping on Lake Champlain. She was known for her crafts and being an avid fisherman. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Genier, who died on February 2, 1993; and the longtime companion of Donald "Red" Ryder of Halfmoon; devoted mother of Debra A. Mayo (Gary Robertson) of Clifton Park, Mona M. Stewart of Largo, Fla., Susan L. Collazo (Lonnie) of Stillwater, Robin F. Rutledge (Dwayne) of Albany, Debra James and her two children and the late Katherine Genier; sister of Barbara Sahulla of Albany, Marie Mayo of Waterford, Raymond Mayo of East Greenbush and the late Lester Mayo and Betty Malo; cherished grandmother of Jason, Amber, Melena, Nicole and Angel; great-grandma of Robert, David, Lacey, Addy, Aaron, Mykel, Olivia, Oliver and Chelsey; also survived by her loving "Gemini" and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private for the family on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Interment was in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved