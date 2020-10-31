Genier, Shirley A. HALFMOON Shirley A. Genier, 82 of Merry Hill Lane, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born on July 10, 1938, in Champlain, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn St. Andrews Mayo. Evelyn retired as a bus driver for Folmsbee Inc. in Troy after many years of service. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary for the Halfmoon Fire Dept., the Troy CYO and the Cohoes Community Center. Evelyn was a Bingo enthusiast and enjoyed many games of chance. She loved camping on Lake Champlain. She was known for her crafts and being an avid fisherman. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Genier, who died on February 2, 1993; and the longtime companion of Donald "Red" Ryder of Halfmoon; devoted mother of Debra A. Mayo (Gary Robertson) of Clifton Park, Mona M. Stewart of Largo, Fla., Susan L. Collazo (Lonnie) of Stillwater, Robin F. Rutledge (Dwayne) of Albany, Debra James and her two children and the late Katherine Genier; sister of Barbara Sahulla of Albany, Marie Mayo of Waterford, Raymond Mayo of East Greenbush and the late Lester Mayo and Betty Malo; cherished grandmother of Jason, Amber, Melena, Nicole and Angel; great-grandma of Robert, David, Lacey, Addy, Aaron, Mykel, Olivia, Oliver and Chelsey; also survived by her loving "Gemini" and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private for the family on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Interment was in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com