Shirley A. Gresens
Gresens, Shirley A. ALBANY Shirley A. (Welfinger) Gresens, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Hart) Welfinger. Shirley worked for various health care agencies in Albany as a home health aide. She was a longtime and devoted member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Albany. Shirley is survived by her children, John W. Gresens, Sherry (Matthew) Walsh, Harold Gresens Jr. and Christine Gresens; her sisters, Marilyn Starker, and Emma Burnett; her daughter-in-law, Gilda Leone; as well as her seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Keith Gresens; her brother, William Welfinger Jr.; and her sister, Joan Grattan. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Due to current mandated health guidelines all guests must wear masks and observe social distancing and during the visitation will be limited to 30 people inside the building at any given time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services in the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church will be held privately for the immediately family, but will be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at us02web.zoom. us/j/83606834586?pwd= Rm1nQzVEUVdOTUhJSz hNbENNK1Nldz09 Meeting ID: 836 0683 4586 Passcode: 190803; or dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) Meeting ID: 836 0683 4586 Passcode: 190803. Interment will follow in the Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery, Glenmont and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 57 Hurlbut St., Albany, NY, 12209. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
