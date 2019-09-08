Lee, Shirley A. WESTERLO Shirley A. Lee, 83, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1936, daughter of the late Milton Harold and Grace Snyder in Albany. Shirley was predeceased by her sons, Richard Baldwin and Allen Baldwin; and her husband, Bennie Lee and his daughter Donna. She was also predeceased by her three siblings. She is survived by her stepchildren, Bruce, Brian and Denise; her daughter-in-law, Anne Wilson (Dave); grandchildren, Maria Martinez (Frank), Brittney Beliveau (Ben), Michael Wilson, and Skyeanne Wilson; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Broden, and Bentley; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Faye Snyder and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019