O'Toole, Shirley A. COLONIE Shirley A. O'Toole, 82, died suddenly at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Albany, Shirley was the daughter of the late Violet Cotton and Francis O'Toole. She was known for her love of animals, especially cats and dogs. Shirley was the sister of Frances Giardino and the late Eleanor Bialobzeski, Mary O'Toole, Kenneth O'Toole, Margaret Barile, Agnes Barile, Lorraine O'Toole and Joan Tanski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020