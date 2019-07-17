Warnken, Shirley A. EAST GREENBUSH Shirley A. Warnken, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Shirley was the daughter of the late Joseph Natale and Harriet O'Malley; and stepdaughter of Thomas O'Malley. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert J. Warnken. Shirley was a dedicated employee of 51 years at Albany Memorial Hospital and continued to volunteer there up until her passing. She enjoyed knitting, trips to the casino, traveling, music, and dancing but above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her three children, Lynn Johnson, Todd Warnken and Lori Mackiewicz (Tommy). She was the loving "Gram" to Lauren McNamee (Ryan) and Jenna Johnson (Kenny). Shirley is also survived by her brother Joe Natale (Arlene) and the many friends she made throughout her life. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to by mail at, , P.O. Box 22478- Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or online at . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 17, 2019