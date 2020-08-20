1/
Shirley Agnes Campbell
Campbell, Shirley Agnes CONWAY, S.C. Shirley Campbell passed away on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Campbell Sr. They were married for 55 years. Together they had three loving children, Cathy Lawlor (Brendon Lawlor Sr.), Lynn Campbell of South Carolina and Robert J. Campbell Jr. (Cheryl) of Selkirk. Shirley left behind four grandchildren, Brianne Fredericks (Robert) of Summerville, Brendon Lawlor Jr. of South Carolina, Kerrann Campbell of New York and Robert J. Campbell III of Kansas. Shirley also had seven great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Elisa Austin and Delaney Fredericks of South Carolina, Jack and Matthew Lawlor of South Carolina and Charles (CJ) and Justice of New York. Shirley also left behind the family dog, a Jack Russell named Shorty. He gave her much joy and happiness. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. The service will be private per Shirley's request. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, S.C. is honored to be serving the family. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
