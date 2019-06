Anderson, Shirley SPEIGLETOWN Shirley Hayden Anderson, 91 of Speigletown, died suddenly on May 28, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the Late Frank and Mary Carroll Hayden; and the devoted wife of the late Milton Anderson who died on July 1, 2016. They were married for 67 years. Mrs. Anderson was a graduate of St. Augustine's School and Catholic Central High School, class of '45. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh and a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality. Shirley was a longtime volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital Gift Shop. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Lou (Leonard) Gregoire of Speigletown and Monica (William) Bellows of Valencia, Calif.; brother, John (Carmen) Hayden of Lee Center, N.Y.; grandchildren, Adam (Kayla) Gregoire and Allison and Wilson Bellows; great-grandsons, Jameson and Grayson Gregoire; sister-in-law, Marcine (Paul) Roarke; brother-in-law, George Weiss and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Gregoire; and sister Kathleen Brundige. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Augustine's Heritage Fund, 25 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com