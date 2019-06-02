Shirley Anderson

Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY
12182
(518)-235-4741
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine’s Church
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Gerald BH Solomon National Cemetery
Obituary
Anderson, Shirley SPEIGLETOWN Shirley Hayden Anderson, 91 of Speigletown, died suddenly on May 28, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the Late Frank and Mary Carroll Hayden; and the devoted wife of the late Milton Anderson who died on July 1, 2016. They were married for 67 years. Mrs. Anderson was a graduate of St. Augustine's School and Catholic Central High School, class of '45. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh and a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality. Shirley was a longtime volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital Gift Shop. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Lou (Leonard) Gregoire of Speigletown and Monica (William) Bellows of Valencia, Calif.; brother, John (Carmen) Hayden of Lee Center, N.Y.; grandchildren, Adam (Kayla) Gregoire and Allison and Wilson Bellows; great-grandsons, Jameson and Grayson Gregoire; sister-in-law, Marcine (Paul) Roarke; brother-in-law, George Weiss and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Gregoire; and sister Kathleen Brundige. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Augustine's Heritage Fund, 25 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019
