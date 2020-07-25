1/1
Shirley Ann Sullivan
Sullivan, Shirley Ann HALFMOON Shirley Ann Sullivan, age 84 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn Lovenguth. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Sullivan; and daughter Eileen Marie Sullivan. Shirley worked as an administrative assistant for Columbia Pictures, Bendix Corp, and last worked for Ayco. She was very active in the Halfmoon Senior Center, and enjoyed making cards and jewelry. She also enjoyed going camping with her family and taking trips with her husband to Hawaii. She is survived by her daughter Karen Fradenburg; son Brian Sullivan; her precious grandsons, Ryan and Collin Fradenburg; great-grandson Onyx Galarza-Fradenburg; sister Mary (John) Kelly; brother-in-law Lawrence (Shirley H.) Sullivan; and sister-in-law Maureen (Richard) Tennant. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
