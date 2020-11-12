Cicchinelli, Shirley WATERFORD Shirley Cicchinelli, 91 of 1st Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Diamond Hill Rehabilitation Center. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Cantwell McDonald. Shirley had worked with her husband in the family bakery, The Fordian Bakery, in Waterford and later worked at Nelligan's Bakery in Troy. She enjoyed bowling and bowled with the Tuesday Night Women's League at the former Camps Bowling Alley. She was the widow of Joseph L. Cicchinelli who died in 2006; and was the loving mother of Vincent Cicchinelli of Green Island, David Cicchinelli (Joyce) of North Troy, Mary Carmel (Terry) of Waterford, and the late Joseph and Thomas Cicchinelli. She was the sister of Rita Rule of Troy, and the late Edward and Jane McDonald, Alice Caswell and Doris Gilboe. She was the proud grandmother of Joe, Anthony, Donald and Amanda Cicchinelli, Raymond and Christopher Carmel; and great-grandmother of Louis Cicchinelli. Also surviving are her special friend and neighbor Dennis Pallozzi, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com