Cohen, Shirley ALBANY Shirley Cohen of Albany, formerly from Providence, R.I. and Boston, Mass. died peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020, at age 93. She was the daughter of Abraham and Tillie Goldenberg. Shirley is survived by her children, Mitchell (Susan) Cohen, Michele Cohen and Helena (David) Tobin; and her grandchildren, Aaron Cohen, Alyssa Cohen, Emily Cohen, Gabrielle Tobin and Tara Tobin. We owe our deepest gratitude to Rabbi Paul Silton for going above and beyond and for his devotion and friendship. We would also like to express our appreciation to Mom's caregivers who were dedicated to keeping Mom safe and comfortable. Helena and Michele will be sitting shiva at Shirley's home. Callers are welcome Monday and Tuesday between the hours of 2:30-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Minyan will be held at 7 p.m. Mitchell will be sitting shiva at his home in Glenmont. Callers are welcome Monday and Tuesday 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Friday 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Minyan will be held Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.levienmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020