Anatriello, Shirley E. COLONIE Shirley E. Anatriello, 83, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Shirley was the daughter of the late Lambert and Mary Ertel. Shirley was the devoted wife to the late Kenneth Anatriello, Sr. Shirley worked for BOCES at the Maywood School for disabled children whom she loved and cherished. Shirley loved family gatherings, holidays and traveling with her husband, Ken. Shirley also enjoyed dancing and music. Shirley is survived by her son, Ken Anatriello Jr. (Deborah); her four grandchildren, Matt, Nina, TJ and Sabrina; her two sisters, Dolores Belfiore and Barbara Bender; and many loving relatives and friends.Shirley was predeceased by her son, Timothy; and her sister, Ann Hoffman. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019