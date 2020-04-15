Ponkos, Shirley E. STUYVESANT Shirley E. Ponkos, 81 of Stuyvesant, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Pine Haven Home in Philmont, N.Y. Born on May 5, 1938, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Peters) Bessman. Shirley was a former president of CSEA in Albany and worked as a secretary at Martin VanBuren School in Kinderhook, retiring in 1998. She is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Ponkos Sr.; two sons: Raymond J. Ponkos Jr. (Wendy) of Kinderhook and Randy Ponkos (Jodie) of Ghent. She was predeceased by her brother, James Bessman. Private graveside services in St. Mary's Cemetery in Stuyvesant Falls will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 242, Valatie, NY 12184. Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, P.O. Box 246, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020