Renzi, Shirley E. (Cuomo) VENTURA, Calif. Shirley E. (Cuomo) Renzi, age 96, formerly of Waterford, died peacefully on November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Louis N. Cuomo and Mary Bell (Whiting) Cuomo of Waterford. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Alfred E. "Fred" Renzi Sr. She was also predeceased by her brothers, L. Scott Cuomo (Bernice) and Ralph Cuomo, Sr. (Delores), and her sisters, Betsy Cuomo and Rosemary Caruso (Ronald), all late of Waterford. Shirley is survived by her children, Annie R. Curto (Nick) of Schaghticoke, Mary R. Williams of Ventura, Calif., Retired Col. Alfred E. Renzi Jr. U.S. Army (Mary) of Frankfurt, Germany, and Louis P. Renzi (Jane) of Saratoga Springs. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Evan and Thomas Williams, Jackie and Joseph Renzi, Christine Henninger, and Amelia Giraldo; her great-granddaughter, Zoey Leonard; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley graduated from Catholic Central High School and was a 1949 graduate of The College of Saint Rose in Albany, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She began her teaching career at the former Guardian Angel School in Troy, and later returned to The College of Saint Rose to earn a master's degree in 1951. She studied Spanish at Middlebury College in Vermont and at the City University of Mexico City, Mexico. Shirley was appointed to the faculty of The College of Saint Rose in 1951 and in 1967, after marriage and family, returned to teaching and spent the last 30 years of her professional life teaching Spanish and English at LaSalle Institute in Troy, serving as the language department chairperson during her later years, finally retiring in 1997. She had a wonderful sense of humor and greatly enjoyed the L.S.I. faculty and her students, many of whom fondly called her "La Senora" and remained in touch with her into her 80's and beyond. Shirley and Fred enjoyed traveling to many places in Europe and the U.S.A. Shirley particularly enjoyed summers at the family camp on Saratoga Lake with her extended family around her. She recently relocated to California to be with her daughter and grandsons, and remained there until her passing. Shirley was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church in Waterford. She was a respected member of the community and was kind and considerate to all. She loved her family most of all and put them before herself in all things. She was a wonderful, generous wife and mother and will be greatly missed by those of us left behind. We take great comfort in the thought that the party in Heaven, with Fred at the piano, is surely in full swing and Mom has finally arrived to join the fun. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Per pandemic regulations, masks will be required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. There will be no public viewing hours. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Rd., Troy, NY, 12180, would be greatly appreciated by her family. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com