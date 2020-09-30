Cohen, Shirley Frager SLINGERLANDS Shirley Frager Cohen, age 93, died at her home at the Beverwyck Independent Living Apartments, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born on February 17, 1927, in Newburgh, N.Y. to Julius and Rebecca Frager, she graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, and received her B.A. in elementary education from SUNY New Paltz. On August 22, 1948, she married Roy Cohen and they settled in Newburgh. Shirley was employed by the Newburgh City School District for 25 years where she worked as an elementary school teacher. After she and her husband retired, they moved to Boynton Beach, Fla. where she enjoyed golf, friends, dining out, and traveling. Upon her husband's death she moved to the Beverwyck in Slingerlands to be closer to her family. Art was very important to Shirley and she continued to paint until last year. She also loved reading, bridge, and socializing with her friends at the Beverwyck. Shirley maintained her membership in Congregaton Agudus Israel, in Newburgh. She was also a member of Hadassah. Shirley's first priority was her family, and she was adored by them. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty three years, Roy Cohen; her parents, Julius and Rebecca Frager; her sister Hannah Israel; and brother Victor Frager. She is survived by her daughters, Harriet Ackerman (the late Fred Ackerman), and Susan Volo, (Alfred). In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Julie Safranko (Andrew), Dr. Samuel Volo (his fiancee Tara Fay), Megan Volo, Sheri Canfield (David), and Pamela Garcia (David); and her great-grandchildren, Alexis and Chad Safranko, Shelby (Kory) Asher, Mackenzie and Alexander Townsend, Brandon and Joshua Garcia. She is also survived by two great-great-grandchildren, Emilia and Oaklyn Asher, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the Beverwyck in Slingerlands for all the amazing support and social opportunities they provided for Shirley. Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held in Newburgh. Memorial contributions are welcome at a charity of your choice
