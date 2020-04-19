Shirley Glenna Dechene

Obituary
Dechene, Shirley Glenna DANBURY, Conn. Shirley Glenna Dechene, 92, died on April 13, 2020. She is survived by her beloved family: her son Brian Dechene; her daughter and son-in-law Michelle and James Rose; and four grandchildren, Nicholas and Lauren Dechene and Mathew and Michael Rose. She was predeceased by her first husband, William John Keal and second husband Donald Edward Dechene. She taught first grade at Westmere Elementary in the Guilderland Central School District for most of her 35 years of teaching. She loved learning and after retirement she earned her second master's degree at age 70. A private graveside memorial service will be held in Memory Gardens in Colonie. A future public memorial is anticipated later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or to .

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
