Spad, Shirley H. GUILDERLAND Shirley H. Spad, 96 of Guilderland, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Princeton, N.J. She was predeceased by her husband J. Stanley Steinberg and their daughter Lise Fiato; and by her second husband Carl Spad. She is survived by her daughter Linda Steinberg; her son-in-law Howard Wainer; and her grandchildren Sam Palmer and Pia Fiato. Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019