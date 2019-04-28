Kelly, Shirley J. WEST SAND LAKE Shirley J. Kelly passed away April 17, 2019, at home. Born on September 23, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Frances (McLaughlin) Chesser and was also predeceased by her husband Matthew E. Kelly; and her grandson Steven Kelly, Jr. Shirley was a homemaker and also the manager of BASF Credit Union. She is survived by her five children, Marcia Nato, Matthew (Kathy) Kelly, Steven (Dawne) Kelly, Sue Denis (Ken), and Tim (Donna) Kelly. Also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Calling hours on Monday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 68 Green Ave., Castleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or a .
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019