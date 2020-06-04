Shirley J. Quinn
Quinn, Shirley J. ALBANY Shirley J. Quinn, 94, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Alice Quinn. Shirley worked for the Albany City School District for many years until her retirement. She loved going to the Racino in Saratoga. Shirley is survived by her longtime friend, Helen Mazziotto. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Helen's name. To leave a special message, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.
