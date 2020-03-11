|
Zeller, Shirley J. TROY Shirley J. Zeller, 90, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Samaritan Hospital. Born and raised in Lansingburgh, she attended its public schools, graduating from Lansingburgh High School in 1947. Upon graduation from Mildred Elley in 1949, she joined Cluett Peabody and Company in the accounting department and then, the legal department. In 1965, she joined Behr-Manning Company and transferred to their corporate offices in New York City. After sixteen years, she returned to Behr-Manning, now Norton Company, as manager, patents and trademarks. There, she retired in 1990. She was a 67 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lansingburgh. Upon her death she was a Presbyterian member of the Cornerstone Community Church of Lansingburgh, successor to the former church and the United Methodist of Lansingburgh. She is survived by a brother, Richard Zeller of Melrose; and her cousins, Gary Jones (the late Carol) of Duanesburg, Barbara Walters (Irving) of Waterford and Sandra Countois (John) of Wynantskill. Calling hours will be held from 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, at the corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, in the Cornerstone Community Church of Lansingburgh, 570 3rd Ave., Troy. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Cornerstone Community Church of Lansingburgh, 570 3rd Ave., Troy, NY, 12182 or the . Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020