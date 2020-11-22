1/1
Shirley Jean Antico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antico, Shirley Jean COLONIE Shirley Jean Antico, age 71, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was dearly loved by many. Shirley was a mom, nana, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rita Antico. She is survived by her two children: son Brian Ridner and his wife Shannon Ridner, and daughter Terina Ridner and her life partner Jean Laraway; her grandchildren, Jared Ridner (Jess), Brandon Ridner (Heather), Frank Ridner (Kiley), Caelyn Walker, Ryan Walker, Brian Wamsley "Bigga-Bubby" (Brittany), Austin Carrasquillo (Brianna), and Logan Carrasquillo; along with eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judith Carroll and Linda Newman. She enjoyed day trips with her cousin/best friend, Debbie Clancy, along with spending time with her family and close friends. She was the front desk receptionist at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She adored everyone she worked with and maintained close relationships with the residence and their families. The family got to say good-bye to this precious angel in private on Sunday, November 15, at the McVeigh Funeral Home. With the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately we are unable to safely have a gathering. As soon as we are able, we will follow through with details. We love you Mom/Nana and will miss you every day! Fly with the angels and send us butterfly kisses from heaven. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions/donations to: St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved