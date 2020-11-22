Antico, Shirley Jean COLONIE Shirley Jean Antico, age 71, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was dearly loved by many. Shirley was a mom, nana, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rita Antico. She is survived by her two children: son Brian Ridner and his wife Shannon Ridner, and daughter Terina Ridner and her life partner Jean Laraway; her grandchildren, Jared Ridner (Jess), Brandon Ridner (Heather), Frank Ridner (Kiley), Caelyn Walker, Ryan Walker, Brian Wamsley "Bigga-Bubby" (Brittany), Austin Carrasquillo (Brianna), and Logan Carrasquillo; along with eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judith Carroll and Linda Newman. She enjoyed day trips with her cousin/best friend, Debbie Clancy, along with spending time with her family and close friends. She was the front desk receptionist at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She adored everyone she worked with and maintained close relationships with the residence and their families. The family got to say good-bye to this precious angel in private on Sunday, November 15, at the McVeigh Funeral Home. With the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately we are unable to safely have a gathering. As soon as we are able, we will follow through with details. We love you Mom/Nana and will miss you every day! Fly with the angels and send us butterfly kisses from heaven. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions/donations to: St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.