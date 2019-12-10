Baldwin, Shirley M. ALBANY Shirley M. Baldwin, 86 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Rutland, Vt. and was the daughter of the late Clarence Vassau and Irene Lique. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Kenneth G. Baldwin. Shirley had been a secretary for the Albany County Coroner's Office for several years before retiring. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, bingo, arts and crafts. Shirley basked in every opportunity to talk glowingly about her cherished grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Shirley was the beloved mother of Paula (Dominick Jr.) Cubello, Dale (Sherry) Baldwin and Brian Baldwin (late MaryJane). She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Amy and Kayla Cubello (fiance Joseph Pogoda), Amanda "Peanut" (Nathan) Carlson, Brian Jr. and David Baldwin. She was the sister of Janice (Harold) Collins, Barbara Duquette (late Kenny), Linda (James) Vaiciulis and the late Sandy (Al) Van Alstyne and Jeanne (late Sylvan) Petrault. She was the stepsister of Judy Salisbury. Shirley is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Shirley's family on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019