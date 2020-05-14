Koren, Shirley M. LEXINGTON, Mass. Shirley M. Koren of Lexington, Mass., Sun City West, Ariz., and Albany, died on May 6, 2020, at the age of 100 at CareOne of Lexington in Massachusetts. She and her husband, Dr. Joseph L. Koren, were members of Temple Beth Emeth and Colonie Country Club. Shirley will be forever remembered by family and friends for her loving nature, endless patience, and kindness to all. She is survived by her son, Alton Koren and his partner Diane Feldman of Dunedin, Fla.; her daughter, Annette Koren and her husband Harmon Jordan of Waltham, Mass.; by her cherished grandson, Abe Jordan of Natick, Mass.; by her sister-in-law, Stephanie Cohen of Scarsdale, N.Y.; and by loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Her memory is a blessing to all who knew her. Donations may be made in her memory to any organization that serves to bring comfort, health, or food security to anyone (two or four legged). We suggest the International Rescue Committee or Mazon.





