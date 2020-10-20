1/
Shirley M. Traynor
Traynor, Shirley M. ATHENS Shirley M. Traynor, age 91 of Athens, died October 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Dorothy Brooks, and the wife of the late Willard J. Traynor. Thank you to staff at Home Sweet Home on the Hudson Assisted Living and Greene Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation for their exceptional care over the past five years. There will be no public services. Private arrangements for cremation have been entrusted by the family to Richards Funeral Home, Athens, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net.


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc
28 N Vernon St
Athens, NY 12015
(518) 945-1065
